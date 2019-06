Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B of bollywood got his twitter account hacked by the Turkish hackers.

The hackers replaced his picture with Pakistan’s current Prime Minister, Imran Khan and also changed his bio.

Amitabh Bachchan has 37 million fans on twitter. He regularly updates them through his twitter handle.

His account was restored after half-an-hour.

-by Aghna Noor