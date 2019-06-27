APC declaration’s main target Debt Inquiry Commission: Dr Firdous

In a press conference in Islamabad, she said the thought of those, who had come out to topple the democratically elected government had ended on the suspension of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

She said the formation of Rehbar Committee by the APC was a joke with the nation and there is a need to define the term ‘Rehbar’ also and bring forth its true meaning to the masses.

She said around 99.9 percent of those who are part of Rehbar Committee have been involved in corruption so they did not use the word corruption anywhere in their declaration.

Firdous said people had given mandate to the PTI government and it was answerable to them.

She said those who were rejected by the masses would once again meet failure in their attempt to misguide them.

To a question, she said targeting Pakistan Army was not the new agenda of those who were responsible for Dawn Leaks.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said under the leadership of Prime Minister, PTI Government is committed to lead the country to development and progress.