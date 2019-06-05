Army Chief spends Eid with troops along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid with troops along the line of control.

The Army Chief offered eid prayer with the troops on the front line. Prayers were made for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Talking to the troops, the Chief of Army Staff said the best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from family.

He said being defenders of Pakistan, our first family is Pakistani nation and then the ones back home.

Talking about voluntary decision to forego even the routine increase in annual defense budget, the Army Chief said this initiative is not a favor to the nation as we are one through thick and thin.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said irrespective of the voluntary cut in defense budget in the coming financial year, there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and quality of life of the soldiers. He said the no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers. He said we shall manage the shortfall during the financial year by tightening our belt.