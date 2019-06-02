Army officers convicted of spying sent to jail: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three army officers who were sentenced on 30 May 2019 on charges of their involvement in spying have been handed over to civil jail authorities.
Earlier, convicted had been arrested on intelligence information about their involvement in leaking secreat informations and remained under military custody throughout their respective trial.
— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 1, 2019