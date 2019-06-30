Asif Zardari always put his words into practice: CM Murad

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that Asif Zardari always put his words into practice.

He said that he did not think that Asif Zardari would be the Chairman of Senate however he (Asif Zardari) could make anyone he wants a chairman of senate as he made Sadique Sanjrani a Chairman of Senate.

He was talking to media men after offering condolences on the sad demise of PPP worker Raees Bungle Khan Bozdar to his family members at UC Bubak, Taluka Sehwan, today.

The CM Sindh said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the federal government and the role of Speaker National Assembly. He said that budget had got passed forcibly without getting the opposition heard in the national assembly.

He said that new taxes were imposed and there was a storm of price hike and people of all walks of life were saying that PTI government had failed to deliver and federal government should step down. When he was questioned about recent meeting of Muslim League (N) MPAs with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said it would be better to ask that question to Nawaz Sharif however he said that members of opposition were being either allured or harassed to change their loyalties which was condemnable.

He informed that federal government had to give Rs 665 billion to Sindh but Rs 505 billion were received. Replying a question about locusts attack, he said that he himself was closely monitor the situation and added that the loss of crops were not much however the Sindh government was trying its best to control the situation completely.

He also informed that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto established Plant Protection Division and at that time 17 planes were purchased now only 6 of them were available and only one was functional at present.

The PPP local leader Syed Mohammad Shah, PPP District President Syed Asif Ali Shah, Taluka President Amanullah Shahni, Mohammad Saleem Bajari and others were also present at the occasion. Later the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah offered condolences to the Abdul Hameed Buledi on the demise of his cousin and Makhdoom Zameer on the demise of his sister. —NNI