Asif Zardari’s children allowed to meet him

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday allowed children of former president Asif Ali Zardari to meet him.

The PPP co-chairman is currently in the NAB’s custody on a 10 days remand in a case related to the fake bank accounts.

The application was moved by former president’s lawyer, Farooq H Naek, in which he requested the anti-graft watchdog body to allow his (Asif Zardari) children to meet him.

The accountability bureau accepted the request and allowed Zardari’s children to meet him.

The bureau arrested the PPP co-chairman from his Islamabad residence after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) turned down his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s plea for extension in their interim bail in the case on June 10.

Following the arrest, Zardari was shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi office where doctors had examined him. His medical report was later presented in the court.

Slamming his father’s arrest, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had called for countrywide protests and demonstrations.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC), he said there have always been double standards when it came to People’s Party and other political parties.—NNI