Austerity needs to be exercised at all levels: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that austerity needs to be exercised at all levels in view of current fiscal situation.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday in which he was briefed about Punjab’s annual budget 2019-20, he said example should be set from the top in this regard.

The Prime Minister was informed that inline with PTI’s manifesto, the focus of the Punjab’s budget, is human development and regional equalization with greater allocations for social sectors and promotion of agriculture and industry.

The meeting was also informed that special emphasis is being laid on promotion of public private partnership in development projects.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the Secretary Finance Punjab, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan and the Chairman FBR.