TAUNTON, United Kingdom: Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in Taunton on Wednesday after David Warner hit his first international century following his return from a ball-tampering ban.

Australia, batting first, were dismissed for 307 in 49 overs and Pakistan were bowled out for 266 in 45.4 overs.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir took five for 30 in the Australia innings.—AFP