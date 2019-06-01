Azfar Rehman opens up about trolls affecting his family

Now a days actor Azfar Rehman is doing promotions of his upcoming movie, Chalawa.

In a recent interview he was asked by a fan that why he does not shares his personal life.

Azfar opened up and told that how trolls affected his family’s mental health.

The hurtful comments made his family depressed and insecure so he decided that his social handle will only limit to his work and not his personal life.



-by Aghna Noor