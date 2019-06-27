Banks introduce mobile app for accounts’ biometric verification

KARACHI: People are now free from the hassle of going to banks merely for biometric verification because a special application has been launched to ease this process for the public.

As per details, the customers of banks can now download an app on their phones to complete the biometric verification process at their homes. Various banks have introduced the app for their account holders.

The first of its kind app matches the information of the account holder with the database of Nadra and verifies the fingerprints of the person from his home.

It is pertinent to mention that the last date of biometric verification, for account holders, is June 30 as per the direction of State Bank.

The launch of the mobile app is being appreciated by people; overseas Pakistanis will also be facilitated greatly by this step. —NNI