Bilawal demands production order of two detained MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday demanded the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of two detained Members of National Assembly so that they can represent their people in budget session and give vote on the finance bill.

During his budget speech here in National Assembly, he said the only Speaker National Assembly has the power to issue their production orders. Speaker is free in his decision and both detained MNAs should not be denied to take part in the budget session and to take part in budget debate, he added.

Over his demand, the Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he has asked for the opinion of the law ministry on the matter.

Bilawal also questioned the decision to ban the lawmakers in the Lower House of Parliament from using the words “selected prime minister” in the National Assembly.

He demanded the government to avoid political victimization and not to further fuel the fire.

He also spoke as how former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given Pakistan its constitution and Quaid-e-Azam talked of parliamentary democracy.

“Quaid-e-Azam made the country free so we are free. If you think that censorship improves anything then you should know that this suppressed frustration will find an outlet.

Just hiding your problems doesn’t mean that they don’t exist. These problems will fester and come back to haunt you later.”

“This House is responsible for the rights of the people, and we’re their spokespeople,” Bilawal said and stressed to ensure supremacy of the Parliament. —APP