Bilawal lauds MQM’s effort to support Zardari’s production order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday appreciated Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s efforts for demanding the production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal tweeted, “I must appreciate MQM for speaking up for democratic constitutional right regardless of political differences. On the floor of the house yesterday they demanded the production order of President Zardari. Innocent until proven guilt is a right not a privilege.”

I must appreaciate MQM for speaking up for democratic constitutional right regardless of political differences. On the floor of the house yesterday they demanded the production order of President Zardari. Innocent until proven guilt is a right not a privilege. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 19, 2019

Adding to this Bilawal took a jibe at government for not allowing Zardari to appear in assembly, “Despite one year of cooperation, no flight risk and no conviction President Zardari has been arrested so government can rig budget. People of Nawabshah deprived of their right to be represented in budget process. First time in the history of Pakistan four members arrested and not produced for NA.”

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House he also stated that,“I am very happy for friends of MQM that they had got additional ministry because they ultimately belong to our Province (Sindh).”