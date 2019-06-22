Home / Sports / Brazil’s Lionel Messi: a six-year-old dreaming of meeting his hero

Brazil’s Lionel Messi: a six-year-old dreaming of meeting his hero

GFH.jpg

The six-year-old from Alvorada, a suburb of Porto Alegre, is waiting at the gates of the Beira Rio stadium alongside his mother Lisiana Maier, hoping to speak to Barcelona and Argentina superstar Messi.