British Airways resumes flight operations in Pakistan

British Airways has resumed its flight operation to Pakistan after a long gap.

The first flight has arrived Islamabad International Airport this morning from Heathrow, London with 240 passengers on board.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari and senior officials of Aviation Division and British High Commission welcomed the passengers at Islamabad International Airport.

The same aircraft will depart for Heathrow at 11:10 a.m. with passengers on board from Islamabad.