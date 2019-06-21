Budget added difficulties of common people: Opposition

He said the budget, if approved, will increase poverty and crime in the society.

Mushahidullah Khan of PML-N said there should be across the board accountability instead of victimization of political opponents. He said the budget has added to the difficulties of common people.

Aurangzeb Khan said those, who plunged the country into debt trap should be punished.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is not responsible for taking massive loans and ruining institutions like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills.