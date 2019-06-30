Budget for FY-2019-20 passed but challenge of collecting tax remains there: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that though the federal budget for the financial year 2019-20 has been passed but the real challenge is of collecting tax remains there.

Addressing media here on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has repaid Rs9.8 billion in loans and immediate crisis is over.

He said that the amount returned is more than the budget of Sindh.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has resigned from all the committees and remains mere leader of the opposition.

He said that no one pays attention to Shehbaz Sharif even in the PML-N, adding that people are now leaving the party.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is the one who ousted her own father from power, made him go to jail and took over the party leadership.

“Bilawal, Shehbaz and others kept on chanting ‘selected, selected’ while we got our budget approved,” he added.

The Federal Minister said that within six months the financial condition of the country will improve. The government will achieve new foreign policy goals, he hoped.—INP