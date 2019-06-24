Buzdar calls for immediate draining out of rainwater

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said no negligence will be tolerated in draining out the accumulated rainwater in the province.

Buzdar has ordered the concerned departments to be on their toes owing rain in the parts of the province.

“No negligence will be tolerated, officers should go in the field to monitor draining out of the rainwater in order to save people from hurdles”, he directed.

Rain in several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, on Sunday afternoon, provided relief to the residents who were reeling under the scorching heat for the past week and turned the weather pleasant.

Rain with gusty winds was reported from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Bhalwal, Shah Kot, Toba Tek Sing, Mindi Ghab, Quaidabad, Daud Khel, Chasma, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sangla Hill, Sahiwal and Murree in Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain with gusty winds at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas, Kalat and Zhob divisions and Islamabad during the next 24 hours. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. —INP