Cabinet endorses PM’s resolve for across the board accountability: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan o Monday said that the federal cabinet has endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan s resolve for holding across the board accountability with the approach that no one is above the law.

Addressing a press conference on cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Monday, she said that the PTI government came to power to uphold justice and rule of law in the country.

The SAPM said Law Minister Farogh Nasim briefed the cabinet in detail on facts leading to references forwarded to Supreme Judicial Council about three judges.

Firdous said the cabinet endorsed forwarding of the reference to the Supreme Judicial Council by the Law Ministry after stringent verifications, adding that the Supreme Judicial Council is going to decide the matter, therefore, the media need not to hold debate or make speculations on the issue.

She said the cabinet ratified the decisions of ECC meeting held on May 30.

The cabinet was apprised in detail on the damage caused to wheat crop due to hailstorm and excessive rains.

It was told that over 27.9 million tons wheat is available as stock while consumption is 25.8 million tons, and there is no issue of food scarcity.—NNI