China says it supports Pakistan’s national anti-terrorism action plan

BISHKEK: Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized that Pakistan and China both countries must maintain, consolidate and develop China-Pakistan all-weather relations and all-round cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Minister issued statement in Beijing after the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

It said Chinese President has pointed out that his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the last eight months were fully reflective of the high level of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership.

He said we must expand and enrich the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with new focus on industrial parks, agriculture and people’s livelihood.

Xi Jinping said it was necessary to seize the opportunity of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and vigorously expand bilateral trade.

The Chinese president said his country supported Pakistan in carrying out the national anti-terrorism action plan and would help Pakistan strengthen its counter-terrorism capacity building.