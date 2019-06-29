COAS Bajwa is pride of Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry asserted on Saturday that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the pride of Pakistan.

In a post on Twitter, the minister wrote in an ironic tone that those who are dying with jealousy by the fact that the COAS is the pride of the country should sit on an ice slab.

A day earlier, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the country is going through difficult economic situation owing to fiscal mismanagement.

He was addressing a seminar on “Pakistan’s Economy: Challenges and Way forward” organised by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU), according to ISPR.

The COAS said there is an undeniable linkage between security and economy as they both directly complement each other.

He said there cannot be any sovereignty in the absence of economic sovereignty and highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for restoring regional peace that will lead to better trade connectivity.

Talking about regional connectivity, the COAS reiterated his vision that countries cannot develop individually but its region which develops.

“For our region to develop we need to have greater regional connectivity amongst all neighbors,” General Bajwa said. —NNI