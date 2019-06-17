COAS reaffirms Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s security.

He was talking to Commander People Liberation Army of China General Han Weiguo, who called on him in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed.

The visiting General lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

On the other hand, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Anne Adamson paid a farewell visit to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of her tenure in Pakistan. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS thanked High Commissioner for her services in Pakistan and acknowledged her contributions towards Pak-Australia relations.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.