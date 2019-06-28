COAS urges all to fulfill responsibilities for success of Govt’s economic initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is going through difficult economic situation, and we all need to fulfill our responsibilities so that difficult initiatives taken by the government succeed.

Addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan’s Economy: Challenges and Way Forward” at National Defence University Islamabad today, he said it is time to be a nation. According to a Press Release issued by ISPR, the Army Chief said the Armed Forces played their part by voluntarily foregoing annual increase in defence budget and this is not the only step we are taking for improvement of economy.

He said there cannot be any sovereignty in the absence of economic sovereignty.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for restoring regional peace that will lead to better trade connectivity.

He said for our region to develop, we need to have greater regional connectivity amongst all neighbors.

Referring to the seminar, the Army Chief said such types of interactions are important to enable both government and other stakeholders in exchanging their views on issues of national importance.In his address on the occasion, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh dilated upon reasons, which resulted in increasing these challenges.

He counted perpetual security threats, inconsistent economic policies, poor economic discipline and lack of will to take difficult decisions in the past as major contributors to the economic situation the government is facing today.

The participants of the seminar dilated on identifying challenges and ways to overcome the same.