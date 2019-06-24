Corrupt elements to face accountability at all costs: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday warned political leaders against using racial cards for their vested interests.

Speaking from the floor of the National Assembly, the minister asked “these people [politicians] whom people really trust blindly, then why are they afraid of the accountability about their wealth?” These people kept on looting this country, he added.

“No one is above the law neither is Imran Khan, if someone thinks to use Sindhi, Balochi or Pashto cards (for political gains) then he should be clear that those days are bygone,” Afridi said.

He further lamented that the western world has adopted Muslim’s rules. The minister questioned the reason behind the establishment of entire education and social systems by non-muslims.

Afridi referred to the Indian prime minister remarks saying that he would buy Pakistan.

“In the whole world, Muslims are under torture,” he continued adding that if Islamic laws were followed then “we can progress way ahead than the west.”

It is pertinent to mention that the National Assembly is continuing today the discussion on the budget for the next fiscal year. —NNI