ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday was able to secure a 9 day physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur in a case related to fake bank accounts.

On Friday, the accountability watchdog arrested Talpur after her brother former president and PPPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the anti-graft body earlier this week.

Earlier on Monday, IHC granted NAB the power to arrest the brother sister duo by rejecting their bail plea.