Cricket World Cup: Pakistan wins the toss, elects to bat against South Africa

LORDS: Pakistan on Sunday won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in thirtieth match of ICC World Cup at Lords.

Pakistan comes into the match following back-to-back defeats against Australia and India.

They will have to beat the Proteas, then win their remaining three games against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

With just three points from five matches, Pakistan needs results of other World Cup games to go their way in order to have a chance to make it to the last four.