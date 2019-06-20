CTD Multan killed two alleged terrorists

According to CTD spokesman, the department received information from a credible source that some four to five terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation are planning to assassinate officers of a sensitive agency in Multan.

The CTD team raided at Durana Langna and challenged the terrorists to surrender. Instead, the terrorists started firing. Resultantly, two terrorists identified as Rizwan and Imran Saqi were found dead.

Meanwhile, two to three other terrorists escaped taking benefit of darkness.

Some nine hand grenades, two pistols, ammunition and cash were also recovered during the operation.

The two dead terrorists were involved in killing and kidnapping, kidnapping of foreigner from Lahore and other crimes.

Investigation was launched into the incident.