Despite biased verdicts, PPP believes in supremacy of constitution: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Monday appealed his party activists to remain calm and peaceful.

After the detention of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a mega money laundering case, Bilawal said that they always proved their innocence in the courts.

He further said that despite biased verdicts, PPP believed in the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law. The PPP leader said that masses never accepted controversial verdicts.

Earlier in the day, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Asif Ali Zardari as Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case.

A two member-bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani had pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

The NAB had pleaded the court to allow them to arrest the brother-sister duo for the probe in to the mega money laundering reference. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were not in attendance in the court room at the time of announcement of the verdict.—NNI