Detailed verdict on dismissal of Zardari’s bail plea issued

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday, issued a detailed verdict on former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s bail plea rejection.

The seven-page detailed verdict was announced by justice Amir Farooq and justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The order stated that white-collar crimes are not easy to trace and therefore, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) required custody of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The verdict stated that the accused persons are to be confronted with the documents and inquire about the same repeatedly in order to build up the chain.

The verdict also stated that the Supreme Court in the Avenfield case had set precedents for bail in cases of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the decision of the Supreme Court is also applicable to matters of bail before arrest.