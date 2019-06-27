DG NAB Karachi sets up open court, mountain of complaints received

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General (DG) Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan Thursday set up an open court to listen to grievances and complaints of the general populace.

The people participated in droves and piled up a mountain of complaints against government officials and others. The bulk of the complains were revealed to be against cooperative societies management.=

DG NAB ordered prompt inquiry in light of the complains, firstly to find the authenticity of the complaint and the complainant and a resolution of the matter afterward. Complains against Pakistan Post Office’s cooperative society were forwarded to responsible authorities.

Other complaints varied from the water board, land and revenue along with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The NAB spokesperson also revealed a plethora of complaints were received against the Karachi Development Authority (KDA). —NNI