Dialogue ‘Lahore Process’ to discuss peace, reconciliation in Afghanistan

LAHORE: The Lahore Center for Peace and Research (LCPR) has initiated a dialogue titled ‘Lahore Process’ to discuss peace and reconciliation in war-torn Afghanistan.

First conference by the centre was organized on Saturday in Bhurban. Prominent Afghan leaders who attended the conference included chief of High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili, Jamiat-e-Islami leader Ustad Atta Mohammad Noor, Wali Masood, brother of Ahmad Shah Masood, Hizb-e-Wahdat leader Mohammad Mohaqiq, former MP Fauzia Kofi and Pir Hamid Gailani. Representatives of Uzbek leader General Abdul Rashid Dostam were also part of the delegation.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and presidential candidate Haneef Atamr, who were also invited to the conference, have welcomed the conference. Karzai said he is unable to attend the conference but hoped Pakistan will continue its efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan.

Haneef Atmar’s office in Kabul also welcomed the conference and said a high-level delegation of Atmar’s election team has gone to Pakistan to attend the event.

The conference assumed much importance in view of the growing activities to press for political solution to the Afghan conflict. The event provided an opportunity for the Afghan leaders and Pakistani experts to exchange views on the ongoing peace process. The gathering provided an opportunity to enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries and share ideas for the future course of action.

The forum also provided a platform to discuss connectivity, trade, economy, business, health and development. Discussion on security situation from the Afghan perspective purely from an academic point helped give feedback to the respective governments for future engagements at multiple levels.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gave welcome speech, setting a course for further discussions. In his address, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s unshakable resolve to support lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan, besides lending support to the reconstruction and development efforts in the war-torn country.

He maintained that Pakistan stands for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and remains fully committed to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

In his closing remarks, Minister for SAFRON Shehryar Afridi said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is that Afghanistan is and will be an independent and sovereign state and its leadership will take all the decisions without any external intervention, adding that under Afghan peace process, Afghans will resolve all differences without any interference.

He said Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is united for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace dialogue as peaceful Afghanistan is linked to peace in the region and beyond.

Later, President Arif Alvi hosted a dinner for the delegates. The conference was attended by a large number of former ambassadors, think tanks members, analysts, media professionals, researchers, refugee representatives and intellectuals.

The conference provided a unique opportunity for social and cultural bondage and understanding of Pakistani and Afghan viewpoints on diverse issues. The event was organized a few days ahead of the President Ashraf Ghani’s scheduled visit on Jun 27. Since some political advisors to President Ghani also attended, the event set a right course of future cooperation.

Experts have appreciated the initiative being first by a think tank, which will help open avenues for other such opportunities. Though this process cannot replicate Moscow process or others, but future participation of Taliban cannot be ruled out.—INP