Dialogue with Afghanistan in right direction: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmooq Qureshi says dialogue process with Afghanistan has been progressing in right direction and we are waiting for positive outcome.

Speaking to media in Jahanian neare Khanewal on Sunday ,he said Pakistan is committed to durable peace in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said demand for mid-term elections by Pakistan Mulim League Nawaz is uncalled for in the current situation.

He said Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges and the opposition should extend cooperation in this regard.

The Foreign Minister expressed hope that all challenges will be overcome under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.