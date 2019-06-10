Dollar climbs to Rs151 in open market, PSX loses over 700 points

KARACHI: The rupee weakened against the US dollar by Rs2.40 and touched Rs151 in the inter-bank market on Monday as compared to Rs148.60 before Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, according to the central bank.

In the open market, the dollar gained Rs3 and was being traded at Rs151.

On the other hand, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost over 700 points on Monday, and couldn’t sustain 35,000 levels amid increasing developments on the economic and political front. The index dropped to 34,871 points.

The federal government is due to announce the budget for the upcoming financial year 2019-20 on Tuesday (June 11).—NNI