Don’t compare ‘strikes and match,’ DG ISPR replies to BJP president

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relation (DG ISPR) major general Asif Ghafoor, on Monday, replied in a tweet to Indian home minister and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.

Amit Shah in a congratulatory message to the Indian team after their win over Pakistan in World Cup match said, “Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same.”

“Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” BJP president tweeted on Sunday.

Major General Ghafoor responded to Amit Shah from his personal twitter account and said “Two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes & match.”