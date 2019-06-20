Economic team presented best possible budget in difficult situation: Asad

Asad Umar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf said the economic team of government has made an excellent effort of presenting the best possible budget in difficult economic situation. He said we should make utmost efforts to strengthen and uplift the agriculture sector in order to bolster the country’s exports.

He said EOBI pensions should also be enhanced from ten to fifteen per cent. He said vulnerable segments of the society and middle class should be fully protected. He suggested that taxes on sugar, edible oil and small cars should not be enhanced.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh of PML (N) criticized government’s economic policies saying these have resulted in depreciation of rupee. He said the government should support the industries to enhance exports.

Ghous Bux Khan Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance said efforts should be made to improve law and order situation in Sindh province. He said federal government should support Sindh government in provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Naveed Qamar of PPP said it is appreciable that the government has increased the budget of Benazir Income Support Program but said that more steps need to be taken to protect the poor segments of the society. He said increase in the taxes on CNG and LNG will add to the woes of common man. He said raise interest rate will discourage investment in the country.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said the PML (N) and the PPP are responsible for leaving the economy in dire straits. He said fascism and attacking judiciary are the hallmarks of the PML (N). He said the people have not yet forgotten the Model town tragedy in which innocent people were killed.

Shafqat Mahmood said the previous governments also did not pay any attention to improve the health and education systems in the country. He said the PTI government will bring a single national curriculum to promote unity and harmony. He said we will also strengthen economy and improve governance system. The country, he said, will be taken forward on the path of development by the PTI government.