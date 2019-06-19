Economy in tatters, chaos in parliament is unfortunate: CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa Wednesday said that the judicial system was being overhauled bearing in mind new age requirements and modern technology.

Addressing a ceremony held over the exemplary performance being delivered by model courts of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed great hope and appreciation over the direction the judicial system of the country had now taken.

“I am proud of the fact that 5000 cases were resolved within 48 days, we will keep adding child courts to the districts of Pakistan where the staffers will be in plain clothes so that the children may feel at ease,” revealed the Chief Justice.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has remarked that ‘national economy in ICU’ is not a good news.

The Chief Justice said: “These days unfortunately we are not receiving very good news. News is received which depresses us. We hear about the economy and we are told that either it is in the ICU or it has just come out of the ICU. We see the noise coming out of the parliament and we see that leader of the house as well as the leader of the opposition, they are not even being allowed to speak. It depresses. We change the (tv) channel, we look at the Cricket World Cup, unfortunately again the news is depressing.”

“Now in this depressing atmosphere, I am very happy to say that at least there is one sector in our society from where some good news is coming. That good news is the realisation on our part. As the relevant organ of the state and in charge of dispensation of justice, it is our constitutional responsibility to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice. This is a gigantic task,” he added.

He said easy and expeditious justice is the need of the hour but is a gigantic task as nothing done in past in this regard.

CJP Khosa said he as a judge and as a lawyer has pondered whether civil or criminal cases should be given preference. He said civil disputes should be solved but priority should be given to criminal cases as people are languishing in jails for years in criminal cases.

He said those who had not committed any offence have to suffer more than prisoners. He said the prisoner may be the only bread winner of family. In his absence there is no source of income in the family and children without a father cannot go to schools and they are physically abused. CJP added that in such cases no one is there to look after them and they are ultimately driven to do crimes.

CJP Khosa said first we will solve criminal cases and model courts were established to better the criminal justice system.

He said after due deliberation steps were taken to improve judicial systems and the results were unbelievable. He said 5800 trials were completed in 48 days and this is absolutely unbelievable. He said this was done with dedication of judges and full support of society.

He said every month one judge would be added in every district to make Criminal Justice system better. He said Model courts are providing easy and expeditious justice to the public, adding that we are lucky to have brave judges and the system is being improved to end crime ratio in the society.

CJP said TV always shows Ruckus in the parliament. He said this is another topic who is responsible for bad economy but in current circumstances only Judiciary is giving good news.

He said false testimony is common in our system and house maids are subjected to torture. Children in such conditions become criminals, he added.

Justice Khosa said for torture and sexual harassment cases model courts would soon be established. He said in child courts the staff would be in simple dress so that children are not feared. He said most women do not speak in front of male judges.

He said priority of judiciary is to provide justice to public without delays, adding that no case is delayed in 6 districts of Pakistan and in next few months 10 more districts would have model courts.

He said cases related to murder and narcotics would soon end in 10 districts of Pakistan. He said by the end of July E-courts would be established in Quetta.—NNI