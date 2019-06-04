Eidul Fitr being observed in KP today

PESHAWAR: People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are celebrating Eidul Fitr officially after the announcement by provincial government.

According to the details different districts of KP including Peshawar, Charsadda, Noshehra, Sawabi, Mardan and Bannu are celebrating Eidul Fitr today.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai had made announcement yesterday and said that the announcement was made after taking into account ‘testimonies’ of moon sighting all over KP.

Abbottabad and Hazara dicision will observe Eidul Fitr with the federal govt.