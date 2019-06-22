Emir of Qatar to arrive on two-day visit to Pakistan today

The Amir of Qatar, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key Ministers and senior officials.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will have meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

In a statement today, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri says visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan will contribute in strengthening the bilateral relations. He said the visit will establish a future partnership based relationship between the two countries.

Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said the Emir will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The Ambassador highlighted that Qatar and Pakistan have good relations and there is a common vision to strengthen them in various fields.