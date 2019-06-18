England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs in Cricket World Cup

MANCHESTER: England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs as the World Cup hosts smashed a record-breaking 25 sixes against the minnows at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan’s 148 off just 71 balls included a one-day international record 17 sixes.

His side’s 397-6 featured the most maximums in ODI history and ranked as their highest ever World Cup score.

Afghanistan never threatened to chase down their huge target and settled for 247-8 as England earned their fourth win from five matches in this year’s tournament.—AFP