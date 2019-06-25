England bowling first vs Australia at Lord’s



LONDON: England won the toss and chose to bowl first against defending champion Australia at Lord’s.

England was unchanged following its second loss of the tournament, to Sri Lanka last Friday, when it also decided to chase and failed.

Australia made two changes, giving offspinner Nathan Lyon his first start of the tournament in place of Adam Zampa, and playing Jason Behrendorff instead of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Australia has won its last three games batting first and defending.

After heavy rain overnight, conditions are dry and muggy, and expected to become partly sunny in the afternoon.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

___AP