England wins toss, bowls 1st against Pakistan

England has won the toss and chosen to field first against Pakistan on a bright and breezy day at Trent Bridge.

Mark Wood replaced Liam Plunkett in England’s only change from the opening-day win over South Africa, giving the team some extra pace in its attack.

Pakistan made two changes, bringing in batsmen Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim. It was Asif’s first match since the death of his 19-month-old daughter after a battle with cancer.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.