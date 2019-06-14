England wins toss, sends West Indies in to bat



England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat in a Cricket World Cup group game expected to start on time after a spate of rain interruptions or washouts at the tournament.

England retained the same starting XI which beat Bangladesh in Cardiff, with pace bowler Mark Wood passing a fitness test on his sore left ankle to take his place in the attack.

West Indies made three changes to the lineup that started in the game here on Monday against South Africa, which lasted only 7.3 overs.

The Windies have bolstered the pace attack by giving Shannon Gabriel his first start of the tournament at the expense of off-spinner Ashley Nurse. Andre Russell returns after being rested for the South Africa game and takes Kemar Roach’s place, and Evin Lewis returns at the top of the order in favor of Darren Bravo.

Top-ranked England has two wins and a loss coming into the match at Hampshire’s Rose Bowl. The West Indies have a win, a loss and a point from the washout against South Africa.

England and West Indies split a series 2-2 in the Caribbean. England’s Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer will play for the first time against West Indies.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.

___AP