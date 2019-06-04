Extension in Ali Wazir’s physical remand rejected

BANNU: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the plea for extension in physical remand of member national assembly (MNA) and Pashtoon Tahuffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir and transferred him to Peshawar central jail.

According to the details the court was hearing the case related to the North Waziristan incident in which three people were killed and five soldiers were injured.

The PTM leader Ali Wazir was produced before the court.

The Counter Terror Department (CTD) pleaded to extend the physical remand which the court rejected and transferred Ali Wazir to central jail Peshawar.

Last month, PTM protesters led by Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir assaulted Kharqamar check post in North Waziristan tribal district.

Wazir was arrested for provoking the protestors to attack the security force’s check post and subsequently presented before a local court in Bannu.