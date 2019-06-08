Farhaan Saeed pens a thank you message for fans

Suno Chanda season 2 aired its last episode on first day on eid and it left everyone in tears of joy.
Farhaan Saeed who played the role of Arsal Jamshed Ali wrote a thank you message for all his fellow actors and fan base for making Suno Chanda the most watched drama.
He took to his instagram and wrote,
From where it all started … I want to thank you all for giving so much love to #Arsal , few characters stay with you all your life and this is definitely the one that will stay with me. Thank you each one of you who made #Sunochanda what it is today, I havent seen such loyal fan base of any series for a while now! Thank you to the entire team of #Sunochanda, it’s been quite a journey and a memorable one, you all are amazing people. Thank you to all the bloggers, all the publications and everyone who has supported sunochanda whole heartidly and helped us reaching people. Thank you to all the people all around the world who have been sending messages and love and been following it online . Thank you ❤ P.s: Signing off as #Arsal Jamshed Ali, will meet you all very soon as someone else in some other project . #Sunochanda2 #sunochanda @aehsuntalish @iiqraaziz
-by Aghna Noor