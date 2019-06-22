Fawad Chaudhry suggests plea bargain method to Maryam for father’s release

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology rebutting Maryam Nawaz’s press conference earlier in the day today (Saturday) said that Nawaz Sharif could leave the country if her request for father’s plea bargain is accepted.

Taking to the social media website twitter, the Federal Minister wrote down the process for Nawaz Sharif’s release taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister wrote that in order for Nawaz’s release he should firstly apologize to the entire country.

After that he should dial up his son’s in London to send the money taken from Pakistan back to the country, and thirdly he should apply for a plea bargain, said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry added that after doing the aforementioned, if the plea bargain accept of the detained former Prime Minister is accepted then Maryam could take him out of the country.

Earlier in the day Maryam Nawaz held a press conference to reveal details about the jailed PML-N supremo’s ailing health and lamented the fact that his bail on health grounds was struck down by the courts. —NNI