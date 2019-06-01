FBR urges people to refrain from using smuggled items

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue has appealed to the people to refrain from using smuggled items which adversely affect the selling and buying of local products.

According to the FBR statement this trend of buying smuggled items is negatively impacting the national economy.

The FBR asked the people to develop the habit of asking receipt from the retailer or a shopkeeper whenever they buy any product.

It said inculcating these habits will help boost the economy and will bring documentation of undocumented economy.

The FBR requested the people to play a nation building role and show a true patriotic zeal.