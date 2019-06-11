FBR’s capacity to be enhanced to meet tax targets: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi here on Tuesday said that board’s capacity would be enhanced to meet tax targets, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shabbar Zaidi said that FBR could not achieve the tax targets by following the conventional process.

He said, “First of all we have to identify the sectors that are still out of tax net and then take measures to bring it under tax net.” In agriculture sectors, Zaidi said that the government imposed tax on middle man.

The chairman said that they were making efforts to increase number of new income tax filers to expand tax net.

Earlier on May 24, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi had said that the new tax amnesty scheme would reduce people’s problems.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Shabbar Zaidi had said that he had arrived here to promote the tax amnesty scheme and added that the government introduced a simple scheme to document the economy.

“Your money would be more safe in Pakistan,” he had said and added that they were taking measures to stop money laundering.—NNI