Home / Sports / FIFA pushes Iran to allow female football fans back into stadiums

FIFA pushes Iran to allow female football fans back into stadiums

FAFG.jpg

In the letter dated June 18, Infantino mentioned his attendance at the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Tehran last November, between Iranian club Persepolis and Kashima Antlers of Japan, when women were allowed into the stadium, "for the first time in 40 years".