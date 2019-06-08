Finance Advisor finalizes proposals & allocations for budget

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh and his economic team extensively reviewed the upcoming federal Budget today (Saturday) to finalize proposals and allocations.

In a tweet, the Spokesperson for Finance Division Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said the meeting discussed increase in allocations of programs for vulnerable segments and measures to protect poor and less privileged segments of the society.

Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said the Federal Budget emphasizes on austerity, fiscal discipline, external sector management and protecting the poor.

He said it focuses on ensuring economic stabilization, undertaking projects which create jobs and providing economic stimulus for sustainable growth.

Dr Khaqan Najeeb hoped that the sound policies will lay the foundation of sustainable growth and secure a better future for the people.