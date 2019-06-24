Firdous credits PTI govt for apprehending ‘murderers of Farishta’

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the man responsible for raping and murdering 10-year-old Farishta has been apprehended, crediting Premier Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan”.

10-year-old girl namely Farishta was found raped and killed on May 22 from the federal capital. She had gone missing on May 15 and her body was found a week later in extreme condition from bushes of a forest in Islamabad.

Her death sparked an outrage countrywide. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and he suspended the DSP and made the SP the OSD in the case.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Firdous Ashiq Awan handed over the credit of newly made arrests in the case to “Naya Pakistan”.

She said that the culprits must be given exemplary punishment to check the occurrence of such heart-rending events.

The PTI leader also lauded efforts of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies.—INP