First tranche of bailout package from Qatar received

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received first tranche of $ 500 million from Qatar under the bailout package of $ 3 billion on Saturday.

Qatar has announced the bailout package for Pakistan after the visit of Emir Shiekh Tameem Hamad Al Thani to Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention that Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates have extended about $9.7bn in loans and cash deposits to Islamabad since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power in August last year.

Qatar is the fourth country which offered the support package to Pakistan.